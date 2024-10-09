ARPA (ARPA) Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

ARPA (ARPA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. ARPA has a market capitalization of $56.59 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ARPA has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One ARPA token can now be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,519,586,598.4 in circulation."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars.

