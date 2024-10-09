ARPA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $57.37 Million (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One ARPA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $57.37 million and $5.39 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARPA has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Token Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,519,586,598.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.03898484 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $4,868,054.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

