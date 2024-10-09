Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.11. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 49,702 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.06% of Arqit Quantum as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

