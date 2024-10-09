Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 75,070 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 75,070 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $40,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fluor alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 299,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,108,000 after purchasing an additional 53,398 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,473 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $51.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FLR

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $584,435.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,972.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $200,640.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,885.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $584,435.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,972.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,261 shares of company stock worth $2,156,604 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.