Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,643 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $31,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.66. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

