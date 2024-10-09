Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 2,022,417 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,022,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,622,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,432,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Vale by 60.3% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 277,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 104,554 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 15.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

VALE stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.3698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s payout ratio is 64.09%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

