Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,889 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $37,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 23.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on H. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.21.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,389,982.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $152.44 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

