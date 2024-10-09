Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,184 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $25,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $433,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 10.4% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE FIX opened at $405.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $412.48.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

