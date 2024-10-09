Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,638 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.28% of Equitable worth $38,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 24,432.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,487 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $110,176,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter worth $63,334,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,815,000 after buying an additional 781,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 57.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after acquiring an additional 721,028 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQH opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,635,021. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,635,021. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,434. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

