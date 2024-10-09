Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $30.36 Million in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 858,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,358,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.47% of Embraer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 380.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Embraer by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 25.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Embraer Price Performance

ERJ stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

