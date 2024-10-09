Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $24.39 Million Investment in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 224,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,391,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.16% of SharkNinja at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,482,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,185 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,369 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,309,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,811,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja Stock Up 1.2 %

SN opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.94.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

