Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $33,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.14.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $353.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $355.15.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

