Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 400.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661,881 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up approximately 1.5% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $98,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vistra alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6,527.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 516,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 508,278 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Vistra by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,008,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,860,000 after acquiring an additional 389,497 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 156,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 108,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,643,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,300,000 after purchasing an additional 555,596 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $143.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.