Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,412 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.09% of Fiserv worth $92,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.64.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $187.88 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

