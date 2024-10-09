Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 17,477 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,477 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $22,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

RRX opened at $165.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -344.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.15. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.71.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

