Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 655,979 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 856,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 655,979 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Copart were worth $44,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,369,000 after buying an additional 1,009,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,017,000 after buying an additional 1,199,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Copart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,898,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Copart by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,943,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,035,000 after purchasing an additional 598,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Copart by 28.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after buying an additional 1,500,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

