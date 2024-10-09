Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 7,880 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $45,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $42,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $139.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $146.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHDN

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.