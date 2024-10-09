Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 8,435 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.81% of Korn Ferry worth $31,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KFY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 112.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Korn Ferry by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,795,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 16,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $1,205,089.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,298.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,795,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at $19,713,657.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,921 shares of company stock worth $5,942,296 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 45.96%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

