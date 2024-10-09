Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,273,254 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,436 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,861,000 after acquiring an additional 272,635 shares during the period. Condire Management LP increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,226,553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after buying an additional 169,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,545,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after buying an additional 702,170 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,906,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,709 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 92.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,821,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

