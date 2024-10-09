Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,992,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $608.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $567.27 and a 200-day moving average of $501.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $611.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

