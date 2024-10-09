Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,476,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,396,860 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for about 1.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $88,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in PG&E by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 176,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in PG&E by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,407,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,375,000 after buying an additional 727,459 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,299,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,489,000 after purchasing an additional 459,992 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 57,860,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,216,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,591,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,837,000 after purchasing an additional 509,562 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America began coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. PG&E’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

