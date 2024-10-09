Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.07 and last traded at C$8.04, with a volume of 44850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.02.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$834.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In related news, Director Salim Manji purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,565.00. In other news, Director Salim Manji purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,565.00. Also, Director Mazhar H. (Mike) Shaikh purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.15 per share, with a total value of C$52,390.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $119,580. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis’s vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

