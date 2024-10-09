Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Trading Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.17 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54). Approximately 37,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 32,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 41.99. The stock has a market cap of £28.93 million, a PE ratio of -820.00 and a beta of -0.11.

In other news, insider Mark Francis Bedingham acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £20,250 ($26,501.77). 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

