Ascential (LON:ASCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.67 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 567 ($7.42), with a volume of 33187305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 567 ($7.42).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.17) to GBX 568 ($7.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 433 ($5.67) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Ascential Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ascential

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,725.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 568.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 421.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other Ascential news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 12,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 569 ($7.45), for a total transaction of £69,252.99 ($90,633.41). Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

Featured Stories

