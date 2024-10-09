Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 687,777 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 442,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

