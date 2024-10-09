ASD (ASD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.23 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. ASD has a market capitalization of $23.52 million and $1.23 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Get ASD alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014807 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.88 or 1.00001667 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03571956 USD and is down -7.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,176,089.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.