ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.80.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $824.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $847.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $927.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $573.86 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

