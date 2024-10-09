Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Trading Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $187.85 and last traded at $187.98. 70,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 348,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.53.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIZ

Assurant Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,194,000 after acquiring an additional 139,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Assurant by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 34,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Assurant by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.