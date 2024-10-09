Astar Price Hits $0.0580 on Top Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $426.68 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Astar

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,234,329,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,356,595,984 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

