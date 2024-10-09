Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 406 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $469.44 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $483.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.43 and its 200 day moving average is $449.71. The company has a market cap of $225.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

