Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 777 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $188.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $190.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

