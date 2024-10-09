Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 73.9% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock by 7.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in BlackRock by 33.5% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,036.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $949.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $891.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $827.42. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $960.74. The stock has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.