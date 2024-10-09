Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

CMCSA opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $160.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

