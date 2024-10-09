Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,865 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 28,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Trading Down 3.8 %

HSBC stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

