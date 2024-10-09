Atomi Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,480,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

USMV opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.46.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

