Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 242.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

DHI stock opened at $185.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.16.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

