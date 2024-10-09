Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,725,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 189,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 554,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNY. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

