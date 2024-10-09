Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $753,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $182.08 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.94.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.69.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

