Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

