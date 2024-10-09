Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.95. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.8143 per share. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.32%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

