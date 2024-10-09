Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 16,298 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $20,243,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 632,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after buying an additional 614,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,355,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 892.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 161,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,669,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJQ opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $23.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

