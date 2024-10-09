Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 285 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $279.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $205.64 and a 1 year high of $294.18.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.22.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

