Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 511 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.