Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,919 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $5,278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,499.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $5,278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,499.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,503 shares of company stock worth $33,988,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Argus started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

DASH stock opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of -132.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $146.36.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

