Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,046 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.15.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

