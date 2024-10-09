Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.99, but opened at $26.85. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 200,551 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 47.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 466,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 366,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 19.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 267,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 153,600 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 180,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

