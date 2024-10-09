ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.79. 773,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,042,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
ATRenew Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a market cap of $656.02 million, a PE ratio of -22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). ATRenew had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $519.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
