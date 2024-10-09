Aumega Metals Ltd (ASX:AAM) Insider Sam Pazuki Acquires 400,000 Shares

Aumega Metals Ltd (ASX:AAM – Get Free Report) insider Sam Pazuki acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$19,200.00 ($12,972.97).

Sam Pazuki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Sam Pazuki bought 400,000 shares of Aumega Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,600.00 ($11,891.89).

Aumega Metals Price Performance

