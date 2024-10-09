Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.30. 1,435,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,657,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 19.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 1,160.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 157,763 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 112,131 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 202,413 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

