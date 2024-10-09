Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Shares Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.92. 7,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 6,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
Austal Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.
About Austal
Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Austal
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.